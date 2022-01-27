MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Cred Avenue
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Associate Partners:

  • Kotak Mutual Fund
  • Pharmeasy
  • Indiabulls
  • SBI

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Technology Partner

Dell Technologies

Associate Partners

Kotak Mutual Fund
Pharmeasy
Indiabulls
SBI
Register Now!“Unlock Credit” Pre-Budget discussion on “Solving the enterprise lending and borrowing puzzle in Budget 2022” 29th January at 3pm
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

'They lost huge opportunity': Shark Tank India judge on 'some startup ecosystem members'

While agreeing that some aspects of the show needed improvement, Namita Thapar said Shark Tank India is just one season old, while its US counterpart is on its 13th season.

Moneycontrol News
January 27, 2022 / 04:44 PM IST
Namita Thapar, Namita Thapar is the executive director of Emcure Pharma. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by namitathapar)

Namita Thapar, Namita Thapar is the executive director of Emcure Pharma. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by namitathapar)

Namita Thapar, a judge or a “shark” on Shark Tank India, the indian adaptation of the global startup reality show, has hit out at “some names from the startup ecosystem” who have criticised the show.

“Last week I heard some names from the startup ecosystem criticise the show. All I would like to say is that they lost a huge opportunity to impact and influence millions of Indians to understand, respect and take up the entrepreneurial journey,” Namita Thapar, executive director of pharmaceutical company Emcure Pharma, wrote in a piece on YourStory.

While agreeing that some aspects of the show needed improvement, she said Shark Tank India is just one season old, while its US counterpart is on its 13th season.

“So can we stop judging, instead get involved, and help make it better? This was new for all of us and we learned along the way; we are still internalising and learning,” she said.

The other six judges on Shark Tank India are Ashneer Grover of BharatPe, Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com, Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth, Peyush Bansal of Lenskart, Aman Gupta of Boat and Vineeta Singh of Sugar Cosmetics.

Close

Related stories

The show received mixed reviews after its launch in December 2020, and has also attracted some criticism for mistreating entrepreneurs. Grover became fodder for memes after he made aggressive remarks on startup entrepreneurs seeking to raise funding.

Last week, the board of BharatPe announced that he was taking leave of absence amid growing scrutiny and pressure regarding his abusive language to a Kotak employee, a recording of which was viral online.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Ashneer Grover #Namita Thapar #Shark tank #Shark Tank India
first published: Jan 27, 2022 04:29 pm
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.