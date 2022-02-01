'Saviour': retired Colonel recalls how Swiggy delivery partner saved his life

Mrunal Kirdat went beyond his call of duty to be a true saviour, Swiggy wrote in the Instagram post (Image: Swiggy/Instagram)

When Swiggy delivery partner Mrunal Kirdat saw an ailing, elderly man in distress on a busy Mumbai road, he did not hesitate to help. Despite heavy traffic and bottlenecks, Kirdat decided to take on the crucial task of taking Colonel (retd) Manmohan Malik to Lilavati Hospital on his two-wheeler.

Shouting and clearing other vehicles out of the way, Kirdat made the trip to the hospital when no one else helped the man on the packed Mumbai road.

The heart-warming story was shared by food delivery giant Swiggy on Instagram with photos of the now-recovered Colonel and the delivery partner.

“For me he is truly a saviour,” the text on the photo reads.

It was Christmas and Colonel Malik had fallen severely ill, the post reads. The traffic was unforgiving on the way to the hospital. Colonel Malik's son frantically tried stop two-wheelers (navigating through the traffic is faster on a bike) to help his father reach the hospital, but no one offered to help except Kirdat.

After reaching the hospital, the delivery partner even urged the staff to provide treatment to Malik at the earliest.

Malik was in the hospital for several weeks and says he could only think of the young boy who saved him.

“Mrunal quickly informed the staff that I was serious and asked them to act at the earliest,” the Swiggy post says quoting Colonel Malik.

The retired armyman expressed his gratitude and called Kirdat a ‘saviour’ – a term that Swiggy uses for its delivery partners (Hunger saviours).

“For me, he is truly a “Saviour” as Swiggy calls them. If not for him, I would have perhaps never been able to return to my loved ones. Thank you to him and all the unsung delivery heroes," the post concluded.