MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Budget 2022
    Budget 2022
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    'Saviour': retired Colonel recalls how Swiggy delivery partner saved his life

    The elderly man was in the hospital for several weeks and says he could only think of the young Swiggy delivery partner who saved his life by taking him to the hospital on time.

    Stella Dey
    February 01, 2022 / 07:39 PM IST
    Mrunal Kirdat went beyond his call of duty to be a true saviour, Swiggy wrote in the Instagram post (Image: Swiggy/Instagram)

    Mrunal Kirdat went beyond his call of duty to be a true saviour, Swiggy wrote in the Instagram post (Image: Swiggy/Instagram)


    When Swiggy delivery partner Mrunal Kirdat saw an ailing, elderly man in distress on a busy Mumbai road, he did not hesitate to help. Despite heavy traffic and bottlenecks, Kirdat decided to take on the crucial task of taking Colonel (retd) Manmohan Malik to Lilavati Hospital on his two-wheeler.

    Shouting and clearing other vehicles out of the way, Kirdat made the trip to the hospital when no one else helped the man on the packed  Mumbai road.

    The heart-warming story was shared by food delivery giant Swiggy on Instagram with photos of the now-recovered Colonel and the delivery partner.

    “For me he is truly a saviour,” the text on the photo reads.

    It was Christmas and Colonel Malik had fallen severely ill, the post reads. The traffic was unforgiving on the way to the hospital. Colonel Malik's son frantically tried stop two-wheelers (navigating through the traffic is faster on a bike) to help his father reach the hospital, but no one offered to help except Kirdat.

    Close

    Related stories

    After reaching the hospital, the delivery partner even urged the staff to provide treatment to Malik at the earliest.

    Malik was in the hospital for several weeks and says he could only think of the young boy who saved him.







    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by Swiggy (@swiggyindia)

    “Mrunal quickly informed the staff that I was serious and asked them to act at the earliest,” the Swiggy post says quoting Colonel Malik.

    The retired armyman expressed his gratitude and called Kirdat a ‘saviour’ – a term that Swiggy uses for its delivery partners (Hunger saviours).

    “For me, he is truly a “Saviour” as Swiggy calls them. If not for him, I would have perhaps never been able to return to my loved ones. Thank you to him and all the unsung delivery heroes," the post concluded.
    Stella Dey
    Tags: #Mumbai traffic #Swiggy #Swiggy delivery partner
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 06:29 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.