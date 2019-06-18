Samsung Galaxy Tab S5 to sport Snapdragon 855 SoC; expected to release alongside Galaxy Note 10

Samsung is looking to bounce back from its Galaxy Fold fiasco with the possible introduction of two new devices in August in the form of the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Tab S5.

And, while Samsung’s flagship Note series has stolen all the headlines in the build-up to the big August reveal, the Galaxy Tab S5 is by no means an underdog.

Two months after announcing a new affordable member to the Galaxy Tab S series, new reports have surfaced about the flagship Galaxy Tab S5. The latest reports don’t merely address details on the performance of the new S5 tablet, but also suggest that Samsung will not drop the signature S Pen on its flagship tablets.

According to the rumour mill, the flagship Galaxy tablet could sport a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Considering the Galaxy S4 launched with a Snapdragon 835 – the flagship Android processor at the time – in 2017, it’s only logical that the Tab S5 will feature the Snapdragon 855 chipset.

A report by SamMobile suggests that the upcoming Tab S5 can easily go toe-to-toe with Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S10 series. The Geekbench listing shows a device, codenamed “Samsung SM-T865” that’s powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC.