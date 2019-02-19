Samsung Galaxy S10+ tipped to sport 12GB RAM, 1TB internal storage, may cross Rs 1 lakh mark

With little over a day to go for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S10 models, possible news about pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S10+ variant have surfaced. Galaxy S10+, which will come in two colours - Ceramic White and Ceramic Black, is touted to be the most premium variant on the Galaxy S10 series and will come with a monstrous 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

According to a report by Times Now, the Galaxy S10e, which is the base model, is tipped to launch at a starting price of approximately Rs. 60,500. Whereas, the regular model -the Galaxy S10 might cost around Rs 72,700.

Prominent leaker Evan Blass, popularly known by his Twitter handle @ evleaks , recently revealed the pricing of the Galaxy S10+ Ceramic Black version through a screenshot.

The screenshot reveals the phone has been priced at 10,000 Chinese Yuan or about $1500 (approx Rs 1,07,000). This could indicate that the Ceramic White version of the S10+ could also be available at this price.

The $1500 version may even come equipped with 5G support. As the price of the S10+ in the screenshot is in China’s official currency, expect to see a possible increment in global pricing, considering smartphone prices in the Chinese market are lower than global markets. The figures for Galaxy S10+ could go even higher in Indian and European markets.

The leak reveals Galaxy S10 has breached Galaxy Note 9, launched last year, as the most expensive smartphone from the South-Korea based company. At this price range, S10 will be competing with Apple's top tier iPhones which are themselves priced absurdly.