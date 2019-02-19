Samsung Galaxy S10+ tipped to sport 12GB RAM, 1TB internal storage, may cross Rs 1 lakh mark

The ceramic colour variants are touted to be the flagship pieces on the Galaxy S10 series, with a monstrous 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.
With little over a day to go for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S10 models, possible news about pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S10+ variant have surfaced. Galaxy S10+, which will come in two colours - Ceramic White and Ceramic Black, is touted to be the most premium variant on the Galaxy S10 series and will come with a monstrous 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.
According to a report by Times Now, the Galaxy S10e, which is the base model, is tipped to launch at a starting price of approximately Rs. 60,500. Whereas, the regular model -the Galaxy S10 might cost around Rs 72,700.Prominent leaker Evan Blass, popularly known by his Twitter handle @evleaks, recently revealed the pricing of the Galaxy S10+ Ceramic Black version through a screenshot.
That's about $1,500. pic.twitter.com/5BIDyeegAf
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 17, 2019
The screenshot reveals the phone has been priced at 10,000 Chinese Yuan or about $1500 (approx Rs 1,07,000). This could indicate that the Ceramic White version of the S10+ could also be available at this price.
The $1500 version may even come equipped with 5G support. As the price of the S10+ in the screenshot is in China’s official currency, expect to see a possible increment in global pricing, considering smartphone prices in the Chinese market are lower than global markets. The figures for Galaxy S10+ could go even higher in Indian and European markets.
The leak reveals Galaxy S10 has breached Galaxy Note 9, launched last year, as the most expensive smartphone from the South-Korea based company. At this price range, S10 will be competing with Apple's top tier iPhones which are themselves priced absurdly.No matter how impressive the new Galaxy S10 models are, justifying their price tag isn’t going to be easy task for Samsung. But before getting all worked up, it’s worth noting that Samsung hasn’t confirmed details on S10 pricing and these leaks should be taken with a pinch of salt.