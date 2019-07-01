Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ hands-on images leaked

As we get close to Samsung’s next flagship smartphone launch, more details have started surfacing on the internet. The Galaxy Note 10 was rumoured to be launched in two different sizes this year, with the bigger variant called as Note 10 Pro. In the latest development, the bigger Note 10 has been spotted hands-on, revealing key design specs of the Samsung flagship.



Here is the first look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ It'll be called the Galaxy Note 10+ and not the Note 10 Pro as previous rumors have suggested. https://t.co/YBqM4qZ6i3 pic.twitter.com/WwEClducEk

— TechTalkTV (@Mr_TechTalkTV) June 28, 2019

The Galaxy Note 10 has been a victim of many leaks and rumours since the past few months. The bigger Note 10 which was rumoured to be called as the Note 10 Pro, would instead launch as Galaxy Note 10+, according to TechTalkTv. The YouTube channel uploaded hands-on leaked images of the Galaxy Note 10+ on its Twitter account.

Images uploaded show the smartphone’s boot screen with the name Galaxy Note 10+. It would come with a punch-hole display which would be placed in the top-centre area of the screen. The front has very thin bezels, with the chin having slightly thicker bezels. At the back, there is a vertically-aligned camera unit with the LED flash placed next to it. The blurry image shows the Note 10+ with three rear cameras; however, it was previously rumoured to come with a quad-camera setup.

The tweet does not mention any specifications or launch details of the Galaxy Note 10 series. Samsung has not confirmed the launch or any details of the Galaxy Note 10 series, so it is advised to take the leaks with a pinch of salt.