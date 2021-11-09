MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Akhilesh Yadav launches "Samajwadi Party perfume". Internet has a field day

The "Samajwadi Party perfume", which took four months to be developed, is made of 22 natural ingredients from “Kashmir to Kanyakumari”, the party said.

Shylaja Varma
November 09, 2021 / 06:59 PM IST
Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party launched its perfume.

Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party launched its perfume.


The Samajwadi Party today launched its own brand of perfume to, what it aims, “end hatred in 2022”, ahead of the state election next year.

A party leader in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district launched the perfume or ittar in the presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav. The perfume, which took four months to be developed, is made of 22 natural ingredients from “Kashmir to Kanyakumari”, the party said.

“When you smell it, you will feel the scent of Samajwaad, you’ll feel brotherhood and love,” Samajwadi Party leader Pammi Jain said.

 

Close

While the red and green package, with the party’s colours, has a photo of Akhilesh Yadav and the Samajwadi Party symbol of a bicycle, the perfume bottles too are green and red in colour, with a bicycle print.

The offbeat product from a political party amused many social media users, many of whom jabbed Akhilesh Yadav.

 




 

 

The party is also planning a second edition of the perform for the 2024 national election, with 24 natural ingredients.

“22 ingredients have been used to end the atmosphere of hate in the 2022 UP election and replace it with love and brotherhood. After this another scent will be prepared which will have 24 natural ingredients. It will aim to remove the atmosphere of hate from the entire country in 2024,” Jain said.

Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, will vote next year for election to its 403 assembly seats. In the last polls, the BJP won 306, bringing Yogi Adityanath to power. Besides the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are eyeing power in the crucial election.
Shylaja Varma
Tags: #Akhilesh Yadav #Samajwadi Party #Samajwadi Party Perfume #Uttar Pradesh #Uttar Pradesh election
first published: Nov 9, 2021 06:29 pm

