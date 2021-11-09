Akhilesh Yadav launches "Samajwadi Party perfume". Internet has a field day

Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party launched its perfume.

The Samajwadi Party today launched its own brand of perfume to, what it aims, “end hatred in 2022”, ahead of the state election next year.

A party leader in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district launched the perfume or ittar in the presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav. The perfume, which took four months to be developed, is made of 22 natural ingredients from “Kashmir to Kanyakumari”, the party said.

“When you smell it, you will feel the scent of Samajwaad, you’ll feel brotherhood and love,” Samajwadi Party leader Pammi Jain said.



Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav launches 'Samajwadi Attar'

"The perfume will end hatred in 2022," says SP MLC Pushpraj Jain at the launch pic.twitter.com/l0SQ11Gvt3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 9, 2021

While the red and green package, with the party’s colours, has a photo of Akhilesh Yadav and the Samajwadi Party symbol of a bicycle, the perfume bottles too are green and red in colour, with a bicycle print.

The offbeat product from a political party amused many social media users, many of whom jabbed Akhilesh Yadav.



Akhilesh Yadav launches a “Samajwadi Party’ Perfume! Is this the last straw in his coop !!!!!!! Coop in Punjabi!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/cgs7tVRZCp — king-of-seasons007 (@RITURAJSINGH007) November 9, 2021





The party is also planning a second edition of the perform for the 2024 national election, with 24 natural ingredients.

“22 ingredients have been used to end the atmosphere of hate in the 2022 UP election and replace it with love and brotherhood. After this another scent will be prepared which will have 24 natural ingredients. It will aim to remove the atmosphere of hate from the entire country in 2024,” Jain said.