English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Russian soldiers send Tinder requests to women in Ukraine city: Report

    Dasha Synelnikova, a 33-year-old woman living in Kyiv, said the profiles of multiple Russian soldiers popped up for her on Tinder after she set her location to Kharkiv, which is just 25 miles from the Russian border.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 25, 2022 / 01:17 PM IST
    Like everyone else on dating apps, Russian soldiers are looking for companionship, one Tinder user said. (Representational image)

    Like everyone else on dating apps, Russian soldiers are looking for companionship, one Tinder user said. (Representational image)

    Women in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv are receiving a flurry of requests from Russian soldiers on Tinder, according to a report in The Sun.

    Dating apps suggest potential matches based one’s location. Many Russian soldiers have come into the range of Ukrainian users on the dating app after crossing into the neighbouring country at its border points.

    Dasha Synelnikova, a 33-year-old woman living in Kyiv, said the profiles of multiple Russian soldiers popped up for her on Tinder after she set her location to Kharkiv, which is just 25 miles from the Russian border.

    “I actually live in Kyiv but changed my location settings to Kharkiv after a friend told me there were Russian troops all over Tinder,” the woman was quoted as saying by The Sun. “And I couldn’t believe my eyes when they popped up trying to look tough and cool.”

    Synelnikova told The Sun that the soldiers sported combat gear and wielded weapons in their dating profile photos. She said she rejected most of them but eventually struck up a conversation with one soldier.

    Close

    Related stories

    The woman asked him if he was in Kharkiv. “Of course I am not in Kharkiv but I am close -- 80km,” the soldier responded.

    He told the woman that he had visited Kharkiv in the past and liked the city so much that he wanted to buy property there.

    “I was born in Belgorod and was an engineer before 2014 and visited Kharkiv quite a lot and loved it there so much I wanted to buy a flat,” the soldier said, according to The Sun. “I love travel to Asia, particularly Thailand. But now it’s a difficult time. I wanted to travel to Europe but getting a visa is difficult because no one likes Russia right now.”

    Synelnikova said that to her, the solders seemed the same as anyone else on a dating app. “They want love or companionship,” she told The Sun.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #dating #dating apps #Russia Ukraine #Tinder
    first published: Feb 25, 2022 01:17 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.