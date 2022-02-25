English
    On camera, missile flies over reporter during live stream from Ukraine

    Russia-Ukraine crisis: Missiles and shelling targeted cities in Ukraine on Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in the country.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 25, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST
    Russia-Ukraine crisis: Australian journalist Bryce Wilson spotted the missile while reporting live from Kramatorsk city. (Screengrab from video tweeted by @Anne)

    A journalist on ground in Ukraine caught a missile flying over his head while filming a live video after Russian invasion on Thursday.

    The video, which has 1.9 million views on Twitter, begins with Australian journalist Bryce Wilson walking on the streets of Kramatorsk city dressed in a protective gear and talking about the crisis.

    Russia has declared war on Ukraine,” he says. “As soon as the declaration…,” the journalists adds before he is caught off guard by a missile speeding past the sky above him.

     

    Waring: The video contains strong language. 

    Close

    Wilson stops his commentary and shouts: “It’s a missile, it’s a missile”.

    Wilson, a freelance photojournalist and documentary filmmaker, has covered Ukraine since 2015, his Twitter bio says. He has been tweeting updates on the present situation in Ukraine.

     

    Follow live updates on the Russia-Ukraine crisis here. 

     

    "Situation in Kramatorsk right now. Hasn't been further shelling or indirect fire attacks since this morning,” says his latest tweet about the situation on ground. There were rumours that Kramatorsk was attacked by infantry - completely fake, untrue reports. Kramatorsk is still Government-controlled.”

     

    Read :  ‘Big explosions in Kyiv’: CNN reporter pauses live broadcast to put on protective gear

     

    Missiles and shelling targeted cities in Ukraine on Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in the country. Leaders across the world condemned Russian aggression.

    Explosions were also reported in several cities early morning and panicked residents rushed to take shelter in basements and subway stations.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that at least 137 "heroes" were killed in fighting with Russian forces, news agency AFP reported.

    Meanwhile, Russia claimed that it had destroyed more than 70 military targets in Ukraine.

    (With inputs from AFP)
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Feb 25, 2022 09:44 am

