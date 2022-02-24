‘Big explosions in Kyiv’: CNN reporter pauses live broadcast to put on protective gear

Matthew Chance, CNN’s senior international correspondent, had to stop and wear a flak jacket and a helmet as explosions went off in Kyiv. (Image tweeted by @Marissa)

A CNN reporter paused his live broadcast in Kyiv to put on protective gear as he heard explosions, shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine.

Matthew Chance, the news network’s senior international correspondent, was reporting from the roof of a hotel in Kyiv when he heard loud explosions in the background.

“There are big explosions taking place in Kyiv right now,” he told the anchor in the CNN studio. “I can’t see where they are taking place from this vantage point here on top of the roof of the hotel in central Kyiv.”



Chance said he heard four or five explosions but insisted that his location was relatively safe.

He continued his report. But as another loud boom went off, he stopped to wear a flak jacket and a helmet.

Earlier in the day, a CBS journalist had also reported hearing multiple explosions in Kyiv. During his live report, viewers could hear a loud roaring sound, possibly from a fighter jet.

Panicked Kyiv residents hid in basements with little children as Russian forces launched an attack on their country. In Kharkhiv city, residents were seen kneeling and praying in the city’s main square. There were also reports of journalists hiding in bomb shelters in another city.

World leaders criticised Russia for attacking Ukraine despite their repeated appeals against aggression.

United States President Joe Biden said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had chosen a “premeditated war” that will cause “catastrophic loss of life”.

British PM Boris Johnson said Putin has chosen the path of bloodshed and destruction. “The UK and our allies will respond decisively," he added.