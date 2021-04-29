Royal Mint unveils final coin in Queen's Beasts commemorative coin collection

The Royal Mint has produced a 10kg gold coin which took 400 hours to produce, including four days of polishing. (Representative Image)

The Royal Mint has produced a 10kg gold coin which took 400 hours to produce, including four days of polishing. This coin, a 'masterwork', is the biggest in its 1,100-year history.

According to a report by the Guardian, the coin has already been sold and even though the mint did not disclose details about the purchase, a coin of this calibre and craftsmanship would be priced in the region of six figures.

The coin is 20 cm wide and was created combining traditional skills with innovative technology. Modern techniques were used at the start of the process, with engraving machines used to carefully cut the design on to the coin, which has a denomination of £10,000.

This coin marks the conclusion of the Mint's Queen's Beasts commemorative coin collection. The series took its inspiration from 10 statues that lined the Queen’s route to Westminster Abbey at her coronation in 1953.

Starting with the Lion of England in 2017, the collection has showcased the history and symbolism of each creature in turn. The last coin reunites all 10 beasts in one design, also including a lion, griffin, falcon, bull, yale, greyhound, dragon, unicorn and horse.

Clare Maclennan, the divisional director of commemorative coins at the Royal Mint, said that this coin is latest in the Masterworks series and offers unique works of art for collectors exclusively from the Royal Mint.

“We are delighted to unveil a Royal Mint first with the creation of the UK’s largest coin to celebrate the conclusion of our Queen’s Beasts commemorative coin collection", said Maclennan, as quoted by Guardian.