Rosaline Arokia Mary: Meet India's first woman ticket checker to collect fines more than Rs 1 crore

A woman ticket collector in India collected more than Rs 1 crore in fine, becoming the first female working with the Indian Railways to do so. Rosaline Arokia Mary, who serves as the Chief Ticket Inspector with the Southern Railways collected a total of Rs 1.03 crore as fines from ticketless and irregular travelers.
In a tweet posted on Wednesday, the Ministry of Railways confirmed that Mary had collected fines over Rs 1 crore.
Showing resolute commitment to her duties, Smt.Rosaline Arokia Mary, CTI (Chief Ticket Inspector) of @GMSRailway, becomes the first woman on the ticket-checking staff of Indian Railways to collect fines of Rs. 1.03 crore from irregular/non-ticketed travellers. pic.twitter.com/VxGJcjL9t5
— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 22, 2023
Today, DRM, Chennai division, Shri. Ganesh felicitated Shri.S.Nandakumar, Dy.CTI, Shri.Shaktivel, Sr.TE, and Smt.Rosaline Arokia Mary, CTI, for a record collection of more than Rs.1 crore each as fines from ticketless travel and unbooked luggage. #IndianRailways #service pic.twitter.com/2hqGy9Nh2K
— DRM Chennai (@DrmChennai) March 21, 2023
Out of the nine employees, seven are from Secunderabad Division and two from Vijayawada and Guntakal Divisions. T Natarajan from the Secunderabad Division emerged as the highest earner, by fining 12,689 passengers and collecting a total fine of Rs 1.16 crore.
Also Read: Porn clip on Patna railway station TV screens for 3 minutes, case against private firm