Republic Day 2022: Google Doodle celebrates 73rd Republic Day

Google Doodle: Republic Day is celebrated every year with a grand parade in New Delhi’s iconic Rajpath which features the tableaux of India’s states.

Moneycontrol News
January 26, 2022 / 08:43 AM IST
Republic Day 2022: Republic Day marks the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950.

Republic Day 2022: Republic Day marks the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950.

As India marks its 73rd Republic Day on January 26, Google has joined the celebrations by putting out a Doodle on the special day. Republic Day marks the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950.

While the country gained its freedom in August 1947, it wasn’t until January 26, 1950 that the Indian Constitution was signed into law, making India a republic under Purna Swaraj, or complete self-rule.

Today’s Google Doodle features elements of the Republic Day parade, with the word "Google" in an India-themed celebratory font. While the first "G" is shaped like a camel, the first “O” and the second “G” are shaped like a table and a trumpet respectively.

Shortly after Independence, a constituent assembly elected by provincial assemblies went about drafting a constitution that would govern the newly independent nation.

Read: Why do we celebrate the Republic Day on January 26?

Dr BR Ambedkar was appointed the chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constitution. He later began to be known as the father of the Indian Constitution.

The day is celebrated every year with a grand parade in New Delhi’s iconic Rajpath which features the tableaux of India’s states. The event is telecast live.

This year's Republic Day parade will have 16 marching contingents, 17 military bands and 25 tableaux of various states, departments and armed forces, the army said.

Read: Republic Day 2022: 10 movies to watch as you celebrate the day

With 59 cameras, including one fixed on the dome of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, public broadcaster Doordarshan is all set to beam live every bit of action of the Republic Day parade which features a fly-past by 75 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) over the Rajpath.
Tags: #Constitution #Dr BR Ambedkar #Google Doodle #Republic Day #Republic Day Parade
first published: Jan 26, 2022 08:21 am
