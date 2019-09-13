Realme XT Pro confirmed with Snapdragon 730G SoC and 30W fast charging

Realme CEO, Madhav Sheth concluded today’s big Realme XT launch event in Delhi on a pretty big note. Sheth confirmed that a Pro version of the Realme XT would debut in the country sometime in December.

The Realme XT Pro will also get a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a dewdrop notch and an impressive screen-to-body ratio. It will feature the same Hyperbola 3D Glass Design as the Realme XT. The upcoming Realme XT Pro will also get a 4,000 mAh battery and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The big difference on the Realme XT Pro comes in the form of a Snapdragon 730G SoC, the best Snapdragon 700 series chip in the market. The device will also get 30W VOOC Flash Charge support, rather than the 20W seen on the Realme 5 Pro and XT.

In terms of optics, the XT Pro gets a 64-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a possible 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the device could see a 32-megapixel camera upgrade.

The Realme XT Pro is more or less a Realme XT on steroids. The Snapdragon 730G SoC will bring additional power when gaming, while the 30W VOOC charging technology will deliver quicker charging speeds. The addition of a possible 32-megapixel front camera will also significantly improve selfies and videos.

While several details of the upcoming Realme XT Pro have already been released, we'll have to wait till December to get more information on the device.