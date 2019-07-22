App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 08:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme X vs Oppo K3: Which is the better smartphone under Rs 20,000?

Let's compare the specs and features of the Realme X and Oppo K3 and find out what's similar and different between the two smartphones.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Oppo has launched the Oppo K3 in India for Rs 16,999. The USP of the Oppo K3 is its all-screen design with a pop-up camera. Another smartphone with a similar design and price is Realme X.

Let's compare the specs and features of the Realme X and Oppo K3 and find out what's similar and different between the two smartphones.
ParametersRealme XOppo K3
Display6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has an all-screen design with no notch and a slightly thick chin bezel.6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has an all-screen design with no notch and a slightly thick chin bezel.
Processor2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 616 GPU.2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE with Adreno 616 GPU.
RAM and Storage options4GB + 128GB and 8GB +128GB.6GB + 64 GB, 8GB +128GB.
Rear Camera48MP (f/1.7) + 5MP (f/2.4)16MP (f/1.7) + 2MP (f/2.4)
Front camera16MP f/2.0 sensor16MP f/2.0 sensor
Battery3,765 mAh battery with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charge support.3,765 mAh with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charge tech
OSAndroid 9.0 based Color OS 6Android 9.0 based Color OS 6
Connectivity 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack, USB Type-C.4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack, USB Type-C.
Colour optionsSpace Blue, Polar WhiteAurora Blue and Jade Black.
PriceRs 16,999 for 4GB + 128GB and Rs 19,999 for 8GB + 128GBRs 16,999 for 6GB + 64GB and Rs 19,999 for 8GB + 128GB

Both smartphones have identical specs and design. They have the exact same screen size, processor and dual cameras. However, the Realme X gets a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera compared to Oppo K3's 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor.

If you want more RAM in a budget, the Oppo K3 offers a 6GB variant with 64GB storage for Rs 16,999. The Realme X, for the same price, offers just 4GB RAM but 128GB storage. Keep in mind that neither of the smartphones supports expandable storage via microSD. You may have to choose between the two variants depending upon your requirements.
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 08:14 pm

tags #gadgets #Oppo #Realme #smartphones

