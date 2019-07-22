Realme X vs Oppo K3: Which is the better smartphone under Rs 20,000?

Oppo has launched the Oppo K3 in India for Rs 16,999. The USP of the Oppo K3 is its all-screen design with a pop-up camera. Another smartphone with a similar design and price is Realme X.

Parameters Realme X Oppo K3 Display 6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has an all-screen design with no notch and a slightly thick chin bezel. 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has an all-screen design with no notch and a slightly thick chin bezel. Processor 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 616 GPU. 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE with Adreno 616 GPU. RAM and Storage options 4GB + 128GB and 8GB +128GB. 6GB + 64 GB, 8GB +128GB. Rear Camera 48MP (f/1.7) + 5MP (f/2.4) 16MP (f/1.7) + 2MP (f/2.4) Front camera 16MP f/2.0 sensor 16MP f/2.0 sensor Battery 3,765 mAh battery with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charge support. 3,765 mAh with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charge tech OS Android 9.0 based Color OS 6 Android 9.0 based Color OS 6 Connectivity 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack, USB Type-C. 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack, USB Type-C. Colour options Space Blue, Polar White Aurora Blue and Jade Black. Price Rs 16,999 for 4GB + 128GB and Rs 19,999 for 8GB + 128GB Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 64GB and Rs 19,999 for 8GB + 128GB

Let's compare the specs and features of the Realme X and Oppo K3 and find out what's similar and different between the two smartphones.

Both smartphones have identical specs and design. They have the exact same screen size, processor and dual cameras. However, the Realme X gets a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera compared to Oppo K3's 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor.

If you want more RAM in a budget, the Oppo K3 offers a 6GB variant with 64GB storage for Rs 16,999. The Realme X, for the same price, offers just 4GB RAM but 128GB storage. Keep in mind that neither of the smartphones supports expandable storage via microSD. You may have to choose between the two variants depending upon your requirements.