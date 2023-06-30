Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela reveal daughter’s name. Here’s what Klin Kaara means

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela became parents to a baby girl earlier in June. (Photo credit: instagram.com/upasanakaminenikonidela).

Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela announced the name of their daughter on Friday. The couple have their named their daughter "Klin Kaara" and revealed on Instagram that the name had been derived from the sacred Hindu text- "Lalitha Sahasranamam".

"KLIN KAARA KONIDELA. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening. A big big hug to our daughters grandparents," Konidela wrote on Instagram on Friday.

Konidela gave birth to the baby girl at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on June 20, as per news reports. She got married to Charan in 2012 and revealed later that the couple had decided to move in an live with the actor's parents. Konidela works in Apollo Hospitals and serves as Vice Chairperson of Apollo Foundation.

Charan's father and actor Chiranjeevi also shared his grand daughter's name on Twitter on Friday.

"And the baby’s name is ‘Klin Kaara Konidela ‘..Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam .. the name ‘Klin Kaara’ .. signifies a transformative purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening! All of us are sure the little one, the Little Princess will imbibe these qualities into her personality .. as she grows up.. Enchanted," he wrote.