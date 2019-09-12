RAM and battery details of Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max revealed

Apple has launched the iPhone 11 lineup for 2019. The new iPhones come with a slew of upgrades and features. While Apple did talk about the upgraded cameras and display on stage, it did not reveal specific details of the RAM and battery pack on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Before the smartphones go on sale, the internal spec details have been disclosed.

Popular tipster OnLeaks, who has maintained an excellent accuracy record, has leaked the RAM and battery capacity of the 2019 iPhone models. According to the tipster, all three iPhones have received a bump in RAM and the battery pack.

Starting with the iPhone 11, OnLeaks states that Apple has packed the affordable iPhone with a 3,110 mAh battery and 4GB RAM. This is a decent upgrade over the iPhone XR which packs 3GB RAM and 2,942 mAh battery.

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max reportedly come with 6GB RAM. Their predecessors, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, feature 4GB RAM. Even the battery capacity of both the premium iPhones has been increased. The iPhone 11 Pro comes packed with 3,190 mAh and is marginally bigger than the iPhone 11. However, it looks like a significant upgrade over the iPhone XS’s 2,658 mAh cell.

iPhone 11 Pro Max features a 3,500 mAh, compared to the iPhone XS Max’s 3,174 mAh.

The numbers are based on a certification website’s listing of the new iPhone 11 models. If true, the new iPhones have got a significant internal spec bump when compared to the previous iPhones.