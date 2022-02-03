Quadruple amputee from Delhi, who left Anand Mahindra awestruck, gets a job in his company

A video of the man, Birju Ram, driving in Delhi had caught Anand Mahindra’s attention last year. (Image tweeted by @anandmahindra)

A quadruple amputee from Delhi, who had caught industrialist Anand Mahindra’s attention last year after a video of him driving a modified vehicle was shared on social media, has now landed a job with Mahindra Group.



There have been many follow up videos and negative ‘revelations’ about this gentleman on YouTube But I want to thank Ram and @Mahindralog_MLL for employing Birju Ram at one of our EV charging yards in Delhi. EVERYONE deserves a break… https://t.co/pBpH6TpgnB pic.twitter.com/mJHYKvjzBZ

Mahindra Group has employed the man, Birju Ram, at an electric vehicle charging yard in Delhi , the company’s chairperson Anand Mahindra tweeted on February 2.

In December, Mahindra had tweeted about coming across a video of Birju Ram on his timeline. In the clip, a man was asking him how he managed to drive the vehicle.

Birju Ram demonstrated his driving skills in the video and also spoke about having to support his wife, old father and two children.

“I am awestruck by this gentleman who not just faced his disabilities but is grateful for what he has,” Mahindra had tweeted in response to the video. “Can Mahindra Logistics make him a business associate for last mile delivery?”

Mahindra Logistics had said they were trying to track the man. “He will be an asset to our country's supply-chain. A real Superhero.”

In that thread, a Twitter user shared with the company the video of another person with disabilities. “Kindly help him, I captured his video long back,” said Sandeep Chaprana.

In response, Mahindra Logistics said: “Will really appreciate your help. Can we request your contact so that we can speak with you? You can DM (direct message) us your details. Thank you for coming forward. Your help will definitely create an impact in the life of Mohammed Aslam. Looking forward to hear from you.”