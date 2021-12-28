Anand Mahindra 'awestruck' by double amputee's viral video, offers him job

Anand Mahindra shared a video of a double amputee driver in Delhi. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @anandmahindra)

A viral video of a quadruple amputee driving a modified vehicle in Delhi caught Anand Mahindra’s attention on Monday, prompting the industrialist to offer him a job.

In the undated video, the man demonstrates how who rides the vehicle and turns it using it torso. The orange-coloured vehicle is fitting with the engine of a two-wheeler. He says he has two children, wife and his ageing father at home, and that he has been riding the vehicle for five years.

“Received this on my timeline today. Don’t know how old it is or where it’s from, but I’m awestruck by this gentleman who’s not just faced his disabilities but is grateful for what he has. Ram, can @Mahindralog_MLL make him a Business Associate for last mile delivery?” Mahindra tweeted, tagging Mahindra Logistics and asking the logistics company’s Managing Director and CEO, Rampraveen Swaminathan.

Calling the quadruple amputee a “superhero”, Mahindra Logistics replied to Anand Mahindra, saying they are trying to trace the man.

“Sure Anand! We are trying to track him as soon as we can. He will be an asset to our country's supply-chain. A real Superhero.”

The 1:07-minute video has received over 3.8 lakh views.

Anand Mahindra, 66, who has over 8.6 million followers on Twitter is one of the few business personalities in Indian who is active on the social media platform. Last month, he facilitated the higher education of a teenager from Manipur who had built an Iron Man suit from scrap. The video of the teen, tweeted by Mahindra in September, was viral, getting over 1.41 lakh views.