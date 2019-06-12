App
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 08:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PUBG Lite coming to India soon: Here's why you should be excited

The Lite version of PUBG will be free-to-play.

Carlsen Martin
Player Unknown Battlegrounds has gained immense popularity in India. A mobile version of the game, titled PUBG Mobile, has become the most popular game among Indian audiences.

One of the reasons for PUBG Mobile’s immense success is its ability to run on most budget-friendly handsets. The same can’t be said about the PC version of PUBG, which costs about little over Rs 1,000 and requires some serious PC hardware for a decent gaming experience. However, Tencent is looking to increase the number of PC players in India by bringing PUBG Lite to the country.

PUBG Lite is a less-demanding PC version of the popular battle royale game. Not only is PUBG Lite capable of running on most systems, but it is also free-to-play. The objective of the Lite version is to remove hardware hurdles faced by PC players and make the game more accessible.

Talking about lower-end hardware, these are the specifications you’d require to run PUBG Lite –

Minimum System Requirements

  • CPU: Intel Core i3 2.4GHz

  • RAM: 4GB

  • GPU: Intel HD Graphics 4000

  • Space: 4GB

  • OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit


Recommended System Requirements

  • CPU: Intel Core i5 2.8GHz

  • RAM: 8GB

  • GPU: Nvidia GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870

  • Space: 4GB

  • OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit

These system requirements will ensure PUBG Lite works on the most basic mainstream laptop or any budget PC for that matter.

PUBG Lite’s official Facebook page recently posted a confirmation of the launch of the game in India. However, the announcement post didn’t mention any timelines. The game will be unveiled at an event in Kolkata, called “x Gamer Connect”.

PUBG Lite’s arrival in India comes as great news and will make the popular battle royale more accessible to thousands of PC users across the country.
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 08:13 pm

tags #gaming #PUBG #Technology

