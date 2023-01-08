Psychology expert from 'world's happiest country' reveals 3 things they never do

Finland topped the list again in 2022 among 155 other countries in the World Happiness Report. (Representative image)

Finland has ranked number one as the happiest country in the world for five years, according to the World Happiness Report. In 2022, Finland topped the list among 155 other countries. So what makes the people of this country so happy in their lives?

A Finnish philosopher and psychology researcher Frank Martela, who studies the fundamentals of happiness, told CNBC Make It that to maintain a high quality of life, there are three things Finns never do:

There’s a famous line by a Finnish poet: “Kell’ onni on, se onnen kätkeköön.” It translates to: Don’t compare or brag about your happiness. "Finns really take this to heart, especially when it comes to material things and overt displays of wealth," Martela told the publication.

"I once ran into one of the wealthiest men in Finland. He was pushing his toddler in a stroller towards the tram station. He could have bought himself an expensive car or hire a driver, but he opted for public transportation."

About 87 per cent of Finns feel that nature is important to them because it provides them with peace of mind, energy and relaxation, a 2021 survey had found.

"In Finland, employees are entitled to four weeks of summer holiday. Many of us use that time to hit the countryside and immerse ourselves in nature. The fewer amenities, even to the point of no electricity or running water in the house, the better," Martela told CNBC Make it.

"Finnish people tend to trust each other and value honesty. If you forget your laptop in a library or lost your phone on the train, you can be quite confident you’ll get it back," Martela said. "Kids also often take a public bus home from school and play outside without supervision."

He also cited a “lost wallet” experiment in 2022 which tested the honesty of citizens by dropping 192 wallets in 16 cities around the world. He stated that in the Finnish city of Helsinki, 11 out of 12 wallets were returned to the owners.