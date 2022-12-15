English
    Prince William, Kate pose in a casual avatar in new Christmas card photo

    George, Charlotte and Louis all wear shorts and sneakers while Prince William and Kate Middleton sport jeans, out on a casual stroll on a sunny afternoon.

    Moneycontrol News
    December 15, 2022 / 04:14 PM IST
    Prince William and Kate Middleton pose with Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. (Image: @princeandprincessofwales/Instagram)

    The Prince and Princess of Wales have a new Christmas card.

    Prince William and Kate Middletprinceandprincessofwaleson posed casually in jeans along with their three young children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 which will be used as this year’s holiday card.

    George, Charlotte and Louis all wear shorts and sneakers while their parents sport jeans, out on a casual stroll on a sunny afternoon.

    "Sharing a new picture of the family for this year's Christmas card!" the British Royals captioned the photo on social media.

    The man behind the lens is photographer Matt Porteous who took the shot earlier this year in Norfolk. The family spends lots of time at their country home Anmer Hall, which is part of the royal family's Sandringham estate.

    Last year, the royals chose a previously unseen photo from a private family trip to Jordan.

    This year will be the family and UK’s first Christmas in a long time sans Queen Elizabeth, who died in September. This will also be Charles III’s first Christmas as King, who has also made Prince William the new Prince of Wales as heir to the throne.
