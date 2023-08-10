Peak Bengaluru moment: Man's Rapido rider turns up on a Royal Enfield. Turns out he's a...

The Rapido 'captain' was riding a Royal Enfield Hunter, customer Nishit Patel said.

An engineer in Bengaluru, who booked a ride on Rapido, was pleasantly surprised when his rider turned up in a Royal Enfield. And in a "peak Bengaluru" moment, it turned out that the "Captain" was also an engineer with a passion for riding.

Calling the incident, "just another day in India's tech capital", the Rapido customer Nishit Patel, 22, tweeted, "You won't believe the crazy Peak Bengaluru moment I had today! On my way to a Kubernetes meetup, my Rapido captain pulled up on a Royal Enfield Hunter. Turns out he's a DevOps engineer at a company managing enterprise Kubernetes clusters."



Speaking to Moneycontrol, Patel said that he was looking for a ride from Koramangala to Cubbon Park when he matched with the rider. "I was going to attend an event related to cloud computing and I booked a Rapido ride and when the guy came I was surprised to see a very nice bike -- a Royal Enfield Hunter," he said. Curious, Patel then started a conversation with the rider and found out that he too was an engineer.

"He was working in the same company which was curating the event that I was going to attend," he said adding that the rider was not a part of the programme and did not even know about it. Once the ride was over, and Patel paid his Rs 80 as his ride fee, both the engineers went different ways, but the incident amused Twitter users.

"Nice way to meet and interact with more people," a user said, while another added, "Bro's maximizing his efficiency. Getting paid to go to Kubernetes meetup."