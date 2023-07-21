Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma enjoys Mumbai rain with 'handvo' and filter coffee

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma was on a visit to Mumbai with his friend, Vishal Gondal. (Image: @vishalgondal/Twitter)

It is safe to say that Mumbai is known as Tinsel town and is famous for its vada pav and rain. The rainy season in the city sometimes disturbs daily life, but Mumbaikars love it nonetheless.

Well, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma was one of the many people who enjoyed Mumbai’s rain and two viral posts on Twitter are proof of that.

Sharma was on a visit to Mumbai with his friend, enjoying the pleasant weather of Maximum City. He gorged on some “handvo”, a Gujarati snack with “panki” chutney and a steaming glass of filter coffee.

Sharma’s friend, Vishal Gondal, is an entrepreneur building the GOQii healthcare platform. The duo was chilling at Swati Snacks, a famous eatery in Mumbai.

“Chillin' with my bhai @vijayshekhar at #SwatiSnacks, as #MumbaiRains create the perfect mood outside. Nothing beats tucking into some garam filter coffee, panki chatni and handvo when the baarish hits the city! Loving these vibes!” read the caption of the post shared by Gondal on Twitter.

The friends also paid a visit to DP’s Fast Food, an eatery in Matunga. Talking about it in another tweet, Gondal wrote, “Zindagi ek jigsaw puzzle ki tarah hai, mere dost, har pieces ko sahi jagah par fit karna padta hai. Exploring Mumbai's flavourful puzzle with @vijayshekhar at DP's Fast Food, Matunga. The city's spirit, its food, our friendship - all pieces fitting perfectly in the Bambaiya story.”



— Vishal Gondal (@vishalgondal) July 19, 2023

While replying to a user’s comment on Gondal’s tweet, the CEO of Paytm shared a selfie with Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr Shriram Nene as well.

“Maybe not Madhuri Dixit but the other day we found her other half Mr Nene,” Sharma wrote.