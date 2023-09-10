Parents beat up principal after school loses CISCE board affiliation: 'Kids' future at stake'

St Augustine's Day School has reportedly submitted papers to the board and is hoping for the affiliation to be activated again soon. (Image credit: @SAugustineday/X)

After a school in Kolkata lost its affiliation with the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), agitated parents staged a protest outside the premises and attacked the principal while he was entering the campus, the Times of India reported.

St Augustine's Day School in Ripon Street had allegedly avoided all queries from the parents regarding the students' registration since last year, putting the future of about 300 students of Classes 10 and 12 -- who are supposed to take their board exams -- at risk. Last Thursday, parents gathered at the school, demanding to meet principal Richard Gasper. Around 10.30 am when he arrived, the parents reportedly beat him up as he tried to enter the school.

"My son is in Class 10 and he is supposed to take the final exam but now I am concerned for his future. We tried to reach out to the school authorities many times but we didn't get any clear answer from them. We want a solution to it," Mujibur Raheman, a parent, told the Times of India.

Parent Piyali Laha told the publication: "My child's future is at stake. Who will take this responsibility? We regularly paid whatever they demanded but they kept us in the dark about the loss of affiliation. No school will admit final-year students."

Another parent told The Telegraph, “My son is in Class X but he is yet to be registered with the CISCE. We fear he may lose out on a year.”

St Augustine's Day had lost its affiliation last year after being alerted by the council two years back due to violations, but the school had reportedly not announced it to the parents. As per the Times of India report, there is a dispute over the school land, and the council had asked the school management to sort it out, but after it remained unsolved even after two to three reminders, the council decided to de-recognise the school.

Speaking to The Telegraph, principal Gasper said, “The CISCE had asked us to shift from Ripon Street premises because it was in a dilapidated state. We have shifted to AJC Bose Road address and submitted documents to CISCE in this regard."

The school has reportedly submitted papers to the board and is hoping for the affiliation to be activated again soon.

