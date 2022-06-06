English
    Pakistan man finds policemen using his bike stolen 8 years ago: Report

    Recently, when the man received an e-challan at his address, he was shocked to see that the e-ticket's photo showed two policemen using his bike in Lahore.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 06, 2022 / 06:21 PM IST
    The man said that his Honda CD 70 was stolen from the Mughalpura area of Lahore. He had filed an FIR but the vehicle was never found. (Representative image. Credit: @mrv9019/Twitter)

    A man in Pakistan, who lost his bike eight years ago, finally managed to trace it but in an unnerving turn of events. He recently received an e-challan for traffic rule violation and in the picture were two police officers riding his stolen bike.

    The man, identified by Pakistan-based media outlet The Express Tribune as Imran, said that his Honda CD 70 was stolen from the Mughalpura area of Lahore. He had filed an FIR but the vehicle was never found.

    But, when he received an e-challan at his address, he was shocked to see that the e-ticket's photo showed two policemen using his bike in Lahore's Sabzarar neighbourhood.

    After he made the discovery, Imran even filed a complaint with the Chief Civilian Personnel Officer (CCPO), asking for his bike's recovery from the officers using it.

    In a related incident, the Lahore High Court had on Wednesday declared the e-challans being issued to the motorists for violation of traffic rules are illegal. According to a report in Dawn, the court said that Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has been issuing e-tickets through CCTV cameras illegally and without approval from the cabinet.

    The court also added that the government introduced the e-challan system without providing the required legal framework.
