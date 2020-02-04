Owaisi will read Hanuman Chalisa soon: Kapil Mishra

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra, who has been fielded by the party from Delhi’s Model Town constituency to fight the upcoming Assembly elections, has sparked controversy yet again.

Taking to Twitter early on February 4, he wrote: “Now Kejriwal has started reading the Hanuman Chalisa; soon, Owaisi will start reading it too.”

He was referring to Asaduddin Owaisi, the chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

The politician, who had recently been barred from campaigning for 48 hours for the February 8 elections for posting provocative messages on social media, further wrote: “It is our time to unite against those who do politics for the “20% vote bank”. The Election Commission banned him for saying that the Delhi polls would be like a match between India and Pakistan this time.

Mishra did not explain what he referred to by the ‘20% vote bank’.