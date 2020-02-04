Owaisi will read Hanuman Chalisa soon: Kapil Mishra

The BJP leader was recently barred by the EC from campaigning for 48 hours for the February 8 elections after he posted provocative messages on social media
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra, who has been fielded by the party from Delhi’s Model Town constituency to fight the upcoming Assembly elections, has sparked controversy yet again.
Taking to Twitter early on February 4, he wrote: “Now Kejriwal has started reading the Hanuman Chalisa; soon, Owaisi will start reading it too.”He was referring to Asaduddin Owaisi, the chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).
केजरीवाल हनुमान चालीसा पढ़ने लगे है, अभी तो ओवैसी भी हनुमान चालीसा पढ़ेगा
ये हमारी एकता की ताकत हैं। ऐसे ही एक रहना हैं। इकट्ठा रहना हैं। एक होकर वोट करना हैं।
हम सबकी एकता से "20% वाली वोट बैंक" की गंदी राजनीति की कब्र खुदकर रहेगी— Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 4, 2020
The politician, who had recently been barred from campaigning for 48 hours for the February 8 elections for posting provocative messages on social media, further wrote: “It is our time to unite against those who do politics for the “20% vote bank”. The Election Commission banned him for saying that the Delhi polls would be like a match between India and Pakistan this time.
Mishra did not explain what he referred to by the ‘20% vote bank’.The BJP leader’s tweet came after Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal recited the Hanuman Chalisa after he had asked at an interview if he was a devotee of Lord Hanuman.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.