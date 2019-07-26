Oppo A5s gets a price cut in India, 4GB variant now available for Rs 11,990

Oppo has slashed the price of its A5s phone in India. The smartphone was launched earlier this year for Rs 9,990 and comes in three variants. Out of the three, only the 4GB variant has received a price cut.

Oppo A5s with 4GB RAM would now be available for Rs 11,990, down from its launch price of Rs 12,990. The Rs 1,000 discount is reflecting on online e-commerce websites like Amazon, Flipkart, as well as offline stores. Mahesh Telecom partner Manish Khatri confirmed the same on Twitter.

The 2GB + 32GB variant is listed on Amazon for Rs 8,990 while the 3GB + 32GB variant is available for Rs 9,990.

On the specs front, the Oppo A5s features a 6.2-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 720 x 1520 resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has a water-drop notch and very thin bezels on the sides.

Under the hood, the Oppo A5s gets powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 processor paired with PowerVR GE8320 for graphics. The SoC is paired with RAM options of 2GB/ 3GB/ 4GB and comes with 32GB and 64GB onboard storage. Storage on the A5s can be further expanded using a microSD card up to 256GB. The device comes packed with a big battery capacity of 4,230 mAh. Unfortunately, there is no fast charging support available on the Oppo A5s like its competitors offer.

At the back is a horizontally aligned dual camera setup with a 13MP + 2MP setup. The front camera has an 8MP sensor inside the water-drop notch for selfies with AI Beautification 2.0 and AR stickers.

The device runs on slightly old Android 8.1 Oreo-basedColor OS 5.2. It would be available in Black, Gold, Green, and Red colour options.