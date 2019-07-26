App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 05:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo A5s gets a price cut in India, 4GB variant now available for Rs 11,990

The 2GB + 32GB variant is listed on Amazon for Rs 8,990 while the 3GB + 32GB variant is available for Rs 9,990.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Oppo has slashed the price of its A5s phone in India. The smartphone was launched earlier this year for Rs 9,990 and comes in three variants. Out of the three, only the 4GB variant has received a price cut.

Oppo A5s with 4GB RAM would now be available for Rs 11,990, down from its launch price of Rs 12,990. The Rs 1,000 discount is reflecting on online e-commerce websites like Amazon, Flipkart, as well as offline stores. Mahesh Telecom partner Manish Khatri confirmed the same on Twitter.

The 2GB + 32GB variant is listed on Amazon for Rs 8,990 while the 3GB + 32GB variant is available for Rs 9,990. 

Close

On the specs front, the Oppo A5s features a 6.2-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 720 x 1520 resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has a water-drop notch and very thin bezels on the sides.

related news

Under the hood, the Oppo A5s gets powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 processor paired with PowerVR GE8320 for graphics. The SoC is paired with RAM options of 2GB/ 3GB/ 4GB and comes with 32GB and 64GB onboard storage. Storage on the A5s can be further expanded using a microSD card up to 256GB. The device comes packed with a big battery capacity of 4,230 mAh. Unfortunately, there is no fast charging support available on the Oppo A5s like its competitors offer. 

At the back is a horizontally aligned dual camera setup with a 13MP + 2MP setup. The front camera has an 8MP sensor inside the water-drop notch for selfies with AI Beautification 2.0 and AR stickers. 

The device runs on slightly old Android 8.1 Oreo-based  Color OS 5.2. It would be available in Black, Gold, Green, and Red colour options. 
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 05:23 pm

tags #Oppo #smartphones #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.