Nirmala Sitharaman, interrupted mid-speech, talks of ‘typical boy mentality’. Watch

Nirmala Sitharaman addresses students in Kota (Image: @nsitharamanoffc/Twitter)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was answering a young student’s question about dealing with ups and downs in life when she sensed a disturbance in the audience and called out a group of boys. The minister was addressing students at the ‘Yuva Shakti Samvad’ in Kota, Rajasthan, on Sunday when the incident occurred.

In footage shared online by Nirmala Sitharaman’s office, a student named Apala Mishra asked the finance minister for advice on dealing with the uncertainties of life.

“Life will always be full of ups and downs. But the moment you recognise them, half of the bridge is crossed,” Sitharaman told her. “If I were to be closer to you now, I would have given you a huge hug,” she said to widespread applause.

Then, sensing a disturbance in the audience, Sitharaman asked a group of boys if they did not want answers. “I have not finished the answer I am giving Apala, but that answer is important for you all also,” she said.

“Don’t pretend you don’t have ups and downs,” Sitharaman told the students. “The typical boy mentality no? I don’t have any… this is so girly girly,” she said as the audience cheered.

The finance minister said that those who pretend they don’t have problems are actually the ones who have the “biggest ups and downs.”



“None of that,” she said. “The answer that is being given to Apala is more for the boys.” Sitharaman concluded her response by asking students to motivate themselves because the motivation that comes from within is what really counts.

The finance minister’s speech has been viewed nearly 70,000 times on Twitter.

During the Yuva Shakti Samvad, Sitharaman also spoke about the energy of the young minds which motivates the country to keep moving forward. “It is so invigorating. I am so touched by the presence of such young brains. It does give a lot of motivation when you have such energy. It is that energy that keeps India going forward,” she said.