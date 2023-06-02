English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    'Nice half working jail': US students put up school for sale as a prank. The cost is...

    The daring pranksters crafted a witty listing that highlighted some rather unconventional features of the school when they put it up for sale.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 02, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
    The listing of the school on sale has now been taken down. (Image: @RadioDingo/Twitter)

    The listing of the school on sale has now been taken down. (Image: @RadioDingo/Twitter)

    A group of high school seniors from the US decided to list their school for sale on the popular real estate website, Zillow. The students of Meade High School in Fort Meade in Maryland set an incredibly modest price of $42,069 for their educational institution, according to local news outlets.

    The daring pranksters crafted a witty listing that highlighted some rather unconventional features of the school. One such detail was the inclusion of a "complementary trash scented air freshener and water issues!"

    The students humorously described their school as a "nice half working jail" with "dangerous unfinished sections that could cost you your life!" They also cheekily mentioned the presence of "rodents and insects that will make you squeal!" as neighbours.

    Officials at Anne Arundel County Public Schools couldn't help but appreciate the creativity and humour displayed by the students. Bob Mosier, the spokesperson for the school district, commented on the incident, stating, "This is incredibly creative advertising, but we are stunned that the listers so vastly underestimated the value of this prime real estate with amazing amenities. Potential buyers surely will be flocking to snap this deal up, right? This won't be on the market for long."

    Mosier's lighthearted response indicates that the school administration took the prank in good spirits. The listing has since been removed.

    Related stories

    This is not the first time high school seniors in the district have pulled off such pranks. In 2020, during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, students at Broadneck High School in Annapolis, Maryland, hung a "for sale" sign outside their school as a light-hearted jest. Mosier reflected on this previous incident, stating, "It, like the Meade High School prank, was simply funny. No one was hurt, no property was damaged, and everyone got a great laugh."

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #high-school #prank #US
    first published: Jun 2, 2023 11:38 am