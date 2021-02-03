New TikTok trend: Gen Z teenagers with 'cool' under-eye dark circles

Representative image: Photo by Josh Rose on Unsplash

Generation Z teenagers in the United States have a new trend – cosmetically accentuating under-eye dark circles instead of concealing them. It does not end there. These teenagers are posting this footage on TikTok.

The trend’s popularity has led to models and makeup artists also recreating the effect.

Sara Carstens, a 19-year-old social media content creator, told The New York Times that the goal is “to normalise dark circles” and make people see it is “normal” instead of ugly. “Sometimes, it can be beautiful,” Carstens said.

“We’re Gen Z. We’re all tired and have bad sleeping schedules,” Carstens added.

According to the NYT report, Carstens’s dark circles video has been viewed millions of times on TikTok and has been circulating on other social media platforms such as Instagram.

But not everyone has accepted the trend of seeing teenagers with deliberate under-eye dark circles – perhaps because they have been seen as undesirable for long. Some have also expressed frustration on social media saying they had spent a lot of time covering up these dark circles in their teenage years, and can’t bear them now become trendy.

Siddhi Uppaladadium, a 17-year-old Indian-American, told the NYT that she finds the trend upsetting. “People of colour always have these dark eye bags because we’re more prone to hyperpigmentation,” she said.

“Seeing someone take that, something we’ve been like mocked for and chastised for, into a trend, it kind of makes me a little upset,” she added.

Some observers who believe that is just another cosmetics trend that will pass like all others. Others think this is not just a trend, but also something that tells us more about the changes in the society.