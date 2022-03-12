English
    Man tosses 3-year-old son out of burning building's window, cops catch him | Watch

    The video shows several police officers near the blazing building that was engulfed in flames and smoke.

    Stella Dey
    March 12, 2022 / 12:22 PM IST

    A father throws his 3-year-old son from the second floor window of a building on fire before jumping out to officers below, a video shared by South Brunswick police department in US’ New Jersey shows.

    The fire broke out on the second and third floors of the South Ridge Wood Apartment Complex last week and the terrifying father-son ordeal was captured on an officer’s body camera.

    “Rescue captured on officers' body worn camera. Dad throws child out 2nd floor window to officers and firefighters, then jumps to escape flames consuming apartment building,” the police department tweeted along with the 45-second clip.

    The video shows several police officers near the blazing building that was engulfed in flames and smoke. The officers gather under the building and urged the middle-aged man stuck in the second floor to toss his baby down.

    “Pass the baby down… we got it” urges are heard in the clip before the man tosses his son down. Officers promptly catch him before shouting, “We got him.”

    The man then jumps down as officers help to break his fall and he lands on shrubs below.

    The effort of the officers was applauded by Twitter.



    The fire was put out, the police department said in later tweets and added that four people suffered minor injuries and one person was admitted to the hospital.
    The police department, in another tweet, thanked the officers who helped in the rescue of the father and son. “Thank you to our heroes for saving the toddler and Dad from the apartment fire. Great team work by police officers and firefighters,” they tweeted.
