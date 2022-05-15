English
    Fire broke out at Mundka building during motivational programme on second floor: Police

    According to the FIR registered in connection with the case, on Friday, around 4 pm, a motivational programme was organised for all employees and they were assembled at the second floor of the building.

    PTI
    May 15, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST
    Fire officials try to douse a fire in a four storied building, in New Delhi. Dozens of people have been rescued from the commercial building, mainly shops, in the Mundka area in the western part of New Delhi. (AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi)

    Fire officials try to douse a fire in a four storied building, in New Delhi. Dozens of people have been rescued from the commercial building, mainly shops, in the Mundka area in the western part of New Delhi. (AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi)

    A motivational programme was going on the second floor of the building in Mundka when a massive fire broke out and a large number of people had gathered to attend the event, police said. Fire officials said maximum number of charred bodies were recovered from the second floor of the building.

    According to the FIR registered in connection with the case, on Friday, around 4 pm, a motivational programme was organised for all employees and they were assembled at the second floor of the building. The FIR said police received information at 4.45 pm regarding the fire and 100 to 150 people were trapped inside.

    Police reached the spot and found that a fire broke out in premises number 193, main Rohtak road, opposite pillar number 544, Mundka village, and some people escaped from the second floor of the building after breaking the glasses, the FIR stated. There was a basement and four floors in the building. The fourth floor was a residential flat. The fire tenders were rushed to the spot and started dousing the blaze, it said.

    During inquiry, it was found that the building was owned by Manish Lakra, who lives on the fourth floor of the building, it said. There were shops on the ground floor of the building. A company called Cofe Impex Pvt Ltd was running on the first, second and third floors of the building. The owners of the company were Harish Goyal and Varun Goyal, it stated.

    The company had around 100 employees, including about 50 women, who used to work from 10 am to 7 pm, it said. When the fire broke out, many came out of the building after breaking the front glasses, but some of them trapped inside after the fire spread in the area. There was heavy smoke and fire inside the building and it has only one exit gate, the FIR said.

    When the fire brought under control, police and fire staff entered the building and shifted the bodies to the hospital from the second floor, it said. The building has only one entry and exit gate, police said.

    Local inquiry revealed that the owners of the building are Sushila Lakra, her son Manish Lakra and his wife Sunita Lakra. While Harish and Varun took the property on rent for the business, police said. According to DCP Sameer Sharma, an FIR has been registered against the owners of the CCTV camera packaging unit under Sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.



    PTI
    Tags: #building fire #Delhi fire #Mundka fire
    first published: May 15, 2022 10:24 am
