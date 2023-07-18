Nelson Mandela International Day 2023: History, theme and significance

The United Nations designated July 18 as Nelson Mandela International Day in November 2009 and the day was first observed in 2010.

Annually, Nelson Mandela International Day is observed on July 18, in commemoration of Nelson Mandela's birthday, to honour his life and legacy. It holds immense significance as it serves as a global call to action for individuals to engage in acts of community service and social activism.

Here's a look at the history, theme and significance of Nelson Mandela International Day 2023:

Nelson Mandela International Day 2023- History

The United Nations declared July 18 as Nelson Mandela International Day in November 2009 and the day was first observed in 2010. In 2008, Mandela's message urging the younger generation to take responsibility of leading the fight against social injustices worldwide.

As the years have passed by, the Nelson Mandela International Day has evolved into a global movement. The objective behind the day was to celebrate Mandela's dedication to positive transformation globally.

Nelson Mandela International Day 2023- Theme

The theme for the Nelson Mandela International Day 2023 is "The Legacy Lives on Through You: Climate, Food, and Solidarity."

The theme calls for action and urges the public to take steps towards addressing key global issues such as food insecurity and climate change and to stand in solidarity with those affected by these issues.

Nelson Mandela International Day 2023- Significance

A key aspect of Nelson Mandela International Day is the "67 minutes" concept. The concept encourages people to dedicate 67 minutes of their time to contribute to humanitarian causes and help make a difference in the community.

The concept also suggests that even small gestures of service and solidarity can prove helpful when people come together for a common cause.