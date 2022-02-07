Nearly 3,000 people plan to throw rotten eggs at Jeff Bezos' superyacht. Here's why

Jeff Bezos's gigantic, 430-million-euro ($485 million) yacht is too big for the iconic Koningshaven Bridge.

Residents of the Dutch port city of Rotterdam are not pleased with the plan to temporarily dismantle an historic bridge to allow billionaire Jeff Bezos’ superyacht to pass.

A group of locals has organised an event to throw rotten eggs at the Amazon founder’s superyacht if it ends up forcing Rotterdam’s iconic Koningshaven Bridge to be temporarily dismantled.

Over 2,800 people have said they will show up for the event titled “Throwing eggs at superyacht Jeff Bezos”. Close to 10,000 others have said they’re “interested” in the event on its Facebook page.

“Calling all Rotterdammers, take a box of rotten eggs with you and let's throw them en masse at Jeff's superyacht when it sails through the Hef in Rotterdam,” says the organiser, Pablo Strormann.

Jeff Bezos's gigantic, 430-million-euro ($485 million) yacht is too big for the iconic Koningshaven Bridge, which dates from 1878 and was rebuilt after being bombed by the Nazis in 1940 during World War II.

The shipyard building the three-masted mammoth in Alblasserdam, near Rotterdam, has asked the local council to remove the bridge's central section so it can pass through.

"It's the only route to the sea," a spokesman for the mayor of Rotterdam told news agency AFP, adding that Bezos would foot the bill for the operation.

However, local media reported last Thursday that Rotterdam city authorities have not received a request for a permit to temporarily dismantle the bridge. The mayor denied any decision had been made.

Bezos, 57, is one of the world's richest men after transforming online bookseller Amazon into a global shopping giant.

When not travelling by sea on superyachts, he can be found blasting into space on his Blue Origin capsule.