105-year-old woman casts vote in Himachal Pradesh assembly election

Naro Devi, 105, cast her vote in the Himachal Pradesh assembly election 2022 (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

A 105-year-old woman travelled to a polling booth to cast her vote in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election.

According to news agency ANI, Naro Devi cast her vote at Ladhan polling station which falls under the Churah assembly constituency of Himachal Pradesh.

Even though the Election Commission of India (ECI) allows voters above the age of 80 to cast their vote through ballot papers at their homes, Naro Devi chose to use the electronic voting machine (EVM) at the polling station.

“I salute 1.2 lakh voters in the state who are above 80 years of age,” Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar told ANI, saying the youth would draw inspiration from them.

Voting in 68 constituencies of Himachal Pradesh began at 8 am today and will go on till 5 pm.

More than 55 lakh voters in the hill state will decide the fate of 412 candidates, including Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, former CM Virbhadhra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh and former BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti.

For the Congress, which has been on a downhill electorally since the last two election cycles, wresting Himachal Pradesh from the BJP is a matter of survival.

The stakes are high for the grand old party which has installed a non-Gandhi Congress president after 24 years, with former chief Rahul Gandhi giving the campaign circuit a complete miss.

The Congress has lost in nine states over two years, including West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Puducherry in 2021 and Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur this year.

(With inputs from PTI)