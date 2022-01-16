MARKET NEWS

Mrs World 2022: Mrs India Navdeep Kaur wins best National Costume in 'Kundalini Chakra' dress

Mrs India Navdeep Kaur’s golden costume also comprised a giant serpent head and had snake-like details throughout, along with a serpent cane.

Moneycontrol News
January 16, 2022 / 03:14 PM IST
Mrs India Navdeep Kaur's avant garde costume was designed by artist Eggie Jasmin. (Image credit: Official Instagram handle of Mrs India Inc)

Mrs India Navdeep Kaur's avant garde costume was designed by artist Eggie Jasmin. (Image credit: Official Instagram handle of Mrs India Inc)


Mrs India Navdeep Kaur, who is representing the country at Mrs World 2022 pageant in Nevada, Las Vegas, recently won the round for National Costume.

The avant garde costume was designed by artist Eggie Jasmin and is said to have been inspired by the "Kundalini Chakra". This collection symbolizes the movement of energy in chakras of the body from the base to the spine up through the crown, a post shared on Kaur's Instagram account stated.

Kaur’s golden costume also comprised a giant serpent head and had snake-like details throughout, along with a serpent cane.


In the National Costume round of the beauty pageant, participants are expected to promote some cultural or spiritual aspect of their home country through their costume.

Kaur made history when she won Mrs India World because she didn't come from a world of pageantry but a town near Odisha’s Steel City Rourkela. She was, however, motivated to conquer the world of fashion and beauty.

Read more: Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu responds to those who credit her win to her 'pretty face'

 
