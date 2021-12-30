Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu responds to those who credit her win to her 'pretty face'

Harnaaz Sandhu of India was crowned the 70th Miss Universe.

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, who was crowned Miss Universe 2021 earlier this month, responded to critics who say she won the title because she has a “pretty face”, pointing out that she knows the time and the amount of effort that she put it to win the pageant.

“There are a lot of people who say (I) won because (I) have a pretty face. But I know the amount of effort that went behind it. Instead of indulging in argument, I’d rather work hard to make them realise (my worth),” Harnaaz Sandhu told Mid-Day.

Sandhu said that she wants to break the stereotype that beauty pageant winners are evaluated only on their physical appearance, comparing her win to an Olympics medal. This (win) is a lot like an Olympic (win). When we appreciate a sports-person who represents the country, why can’t we (appreciate) beauty pageant winners? However, mindsets are changing, and I am happy to be breaking stereotypes already.”

She beat contestants from 80 contestants in the pageant held in Israel. She brought home the title 21 years after Lara Dutta became Miss Universe in 2000. Only two Indians before Sandhu have won the title of Miss Universe - actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

Sandhu is pursuing her master's degree in public administration.

She took the top prize of Miss Universe 2021 in the Red Sea resort with Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira first runner-up and Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane taking the second runner-up spot.

Sandhu started her journey in pageantry when she won Times Fresh Face in 2017, representing Chandigarh at the age of 17.

She later won the LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 title.

Sandhu has also worked in a few Punjabi films, including "Yaara Diyan Poo Baran" and "Bai Ji Kuttange".

Her favorite actor is Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and she draws inspiration from her body of work