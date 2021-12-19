MARKET NEWS

English
Miss World 2021: India's Manasa Varanasi enjoys scenic beauty, good food and books during quarantine

After testing positive for Covid on Thursday, the Miss India World 2020 has also been receiving wishes and goodies from friends and well wishers across the world.

Moneycontrol News
December 19, 2021 / 12:59 PM IST
Miss World 2021: Manasa Varanasi had tested positive for Covid on Thursday. (Image credit: Instagram)

Miss World 2021 contestants may be under quarantine in Puerto Rico after India's Manasa Varanasi, and 16 others tested positive for Covid ahead of the finale, but that did not stop them from having fun.

In a series of Instagram stories, 24-year-old Varanasi has been sharing some of her favourite moments while being quarantined. From enjoying the scenic beauty, receiving friendly notes from fellow contestant and "roomie" Maria Farhad to reading Kafka's 'The Castle', Varanasi seems to be having quite a good time.

Goodies and notes Varanasi received from her fellow contestants and supporters. (Image credit: Instagram) Goodies and notes Varanasi received from her fellow contestants and supporters. (Image credit: Instagram)

The Miss India World 2020 has also been receiving wishes and goodies from friends and well wishers across the world, for a speedy recovery. Miss USA Shree Saini sent her a bag of goodies while a supporter Nicky Blunden and the Miss World team sent Varanasi a bag full of munchies and candies complete with a Santa Clause toy. Other contestants like Indonesia's Pricilia Carla Yules and Peru's Paula Montes chose to send Varanasi healthier options. Yules sent across a basket of fruit and almond milk, and Montes gifted Varanasi dark chocolates, fruit, nuts and yoghurt.

Touched by all the good wishes coming her way, Varanasi also shared a story on Instagram thanking her friends and supporters.

Miss World contestants had contracted the coronavirus on Thursday, and have been quarantined in Puerto Rico. The announcement was made hours before the event was scheduled to start.

The broadcast of the finale will be rescheduled at Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot within the next 90 days, an official statement said. "The next step according to the medical experts is immediate quarantine, pending observation, and further testing according to best practices in situations like this. Once and only when contestants and staff are cleared by health officials and advisors, will contestants and related staff return to their home countries," it read.

Read more: Miss World 2021 'temporarily' postponed as India's Manasa Varanasi, other contestants test Covid positive
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Manasa Varanasi #Miss India World #Miss World #Miss World 2021 #Puerto Rico
first published: Dec 19, 2021 12:45 pm

