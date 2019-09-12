App
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2019 04:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moto E6s confirmed to launch in India with dual cameras, 4GB RAM

The Motorola E6s looks like a rebranded version of the E6 Plus launched at the IFA Berlin 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Motorola has confirmed the launch of Moto E6s in India. The Lenovo-owned smartphone manufacturer has sent out press-invites for its press event on September 16. While the invite does not mention any details, Flipkart has listed the Moto E6s with some specifications before the launch.

The Motorola E6s looks like a rebranded version of the E6 Plus launched at the IFA Berlin 2019. The Flipkart listing reveals that Moto E6s would have a tiny teardrop notch at the top of the Vision HD+ display. The screen would be 6.1-inch tall with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a 720*1560 resolution. For secure unlocking, the Moto E6s would have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

There would be a vertically-aligned dual-camera setup at the back with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. While Motorola has kept the processor details under wraps, it is expected to have an Octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. The listing confirms that there would be a 4GB variant of the Moto E6s with 64GB onboard storage. Motorola could also introduce a 2GB or 3GB variant of the Moto E6s. 

Close

If the Moto E6s is indeed a rebranded version of the Moto E6 Plus, it would pack a 3,000 mAh battery. For selfies, there would an 8MP front camera with an f/2.0 aperture. 

The Moto E6 Plus has been launched for EUR 139 (roughly Rs 10,900). We can expect the Moto E6s to be priced in the same range in India.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 12, 2019 04:48 pm

tags #Motorola #smartphones

