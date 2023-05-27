English
    Man jailed and suspended after 167 animals found caged inside house. Video

    Camera footage captured the moment when police officials discovered the animals caged, along with dead animals, in a house in Northamptonshire.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 27, 2023 / 03:54 PM IST
    Animals

    The man, identified as 61-year-old Kim Starks, was charged with causing suffering to protected animals and breaching a disqualification order that barred him owing animals. (Photo credit: Screengrab from twitter.com/@NorthantsPolice).

    A man in the United Kingdom was banned from owing animals after police found 167 animals, including mice, rabbits and birds caged inside a dirty house. Additionally, the man was sentenced to 34 weeks in prison and suspended for 2 years.

    Camera footage captured the moment when police officials discovered the animals caged, along with dead animals, in a house in Northamptonshire.


    "When officers first attended the house in Rushden, they were faced with a house filled with animals, all in terrible living conditions-there were a total of 167 living creatures packed into cages stacked on top of each other, all over the property," PC Chloe Gillies, a member of Northamptonshire Police's rural crime team said.


    The man, identified as 61-year-old Kim Starks, was earlier charged with causing suffering to protected animals and breaching a disqualification order that barred him from owing animals.

    Then ban was imposed in February 2000 after a previous conviction and after a breach in March 2000, it was converted to a lifetime ban in June 2000 at Northampton Crown Court.

    As per a release by Northamptonshire Police Department, police officials visited the house in February after a concern for welfare report was made on 999 because of foul smell coming from the house and flies were found in the windows.

    "Inside, they discovered 167 rabbits, ferrets, hamsters, mice, guinea pigs, and birds living in squalid, unsuitable conditions, including some forced to share cages with dead animals," a police statement said.

