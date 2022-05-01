Ukraine woman, colleagues rescued lion, kept hundreds of other animals alive during war

Asya Serpinska runs an animal shelter near Kyiv. (Image credit: Forgotten Animals/Facebook)

A 77-year-old woman in Ukraine, who runs a shelter, has managed to keep hundreds of animals alive along with three of her colleagues, amid Russia’s war on her country.

The woman’s story was shared by Ukraine’s official account, which regularly posts stories of everyday heroes.

“77-year-old Asya Serpinska had spent two decades keeping her animal shelter going in Hostomel, near Kyiv,” the account wrote, sharing excerpts from a Washington Post story about the woman. “Despite the constant shelling, she stayed there with 3 colleagues. With common efforts, they kept most of the 700 dogs and 100 cats alive -- and even rescued a lion.”

When Russia launched its attack on Ukraine on February 24, Serpinska’s first thought was not saving herself but rushing to the shelter to check on her animals. “I knew it was my responsibility to look after them,” she told The Washington Post.

Serpinska spent her childhood around animals. She grew up to be a mathematics professor and used her free time to volunteer at animal rescue groups. After retiring, she started her own shelter

Invading Russian forces have entered her shelter several times and threatened her but she refuses to back down.

Countless animals have died in Russian attacks on zoos and animal shelters. Many starved to death.

Human casualties are staggering too. Thousands of civilians have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Russia's attacks have left once-bustling cities in ruins, forcing over 54 lakh Ukrainians to flee to other countries. An estimated 77 lakh Ukrainians have been internally displaced, news agency AFP reported.





