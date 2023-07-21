Man beats up 63-year-old after altercation over theatre seats, then, calmly leaves. Video

The assailant walking out the theatre after a vicious attack on an elderly man. (Image: @MrsBarnesII/Twitter)

Chaos erupted at a theatre in Florida when an angry moviegoer launched a vicious attack on another patron over a seating disagreement. The shocking incident, which took place on July 10, was captured on tape and has since sparked outrage on social media.

According to authorities, the assailant, who remains unidentified, pummelled a 63-year-old man after a dispute arose over VIP seats. The victim and his wife had purchased the seats in advance, only to find the suspect and his female companion occupying them upon their arrival.

Eyewitnesses reported that the victim politely requested the pair to vacate their seats, which unexpectedly triggered a hostile response from the suspect. The situation rapidly escalated as the perpetrator stood up and aggressively confronted the victim face-to-face.

Startling footage released by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office shows the suspect getting within inches of the victim's face before the altercation turned physical. The victim, attempting to create some distance, slightly pushed the aggressor away. Unfortunately, this minor push acted as a catalyst, prompting the suspect to launch a brutal attack on the senior citizen.



Cops in Florida looking for a man who beat up a 63-year-old man because he asked to switch seats in a Pompano Beach AMC movie theater.#TrueCrime pic.twitter.com/jBvs5IDCat — Joseph Morris (@JosephMorrisYT) July 20, 2023

During the altercation, the victim stumbled on a set of stairs within the theatre, giving the assailant the opportunity to rain down a barrage of punches on his face. Other theatre patrons rushed to the victim's aid, trying to put an end to the senseless violence.

The aftermath of the attack left the man with injuries to his face and head.

The suspect fled the theatre with his companion before law enforcement could apprehend them. The sheriff's office has released images of the suspect and the unidentified woman as they exited the theatre.

AMC Pompano, the theatre, has not released an official statement on the incident.