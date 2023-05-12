Video: Man blocks elephant’s path by standing on road in Tamil Nadu, arrested

In the video posted on Twitter, the man can be seen raising his hands aloft with the elephant behind him. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video posted by twitter.com/ @supriyasahuias).

A man in Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu was arrested after he was caught on camera trying to prevent an elephant from walking on to the road.

In the video posted on Twitter, the man can be seen raising his hands aloft seeing which the elephant first tried to move away before smashing the plants in front in a bid to enter the road.



This person has been arrested and taken into custody.

This person has been arrested and taken into custody.

Well done DFO Dharmapuri. This should serve as a deterrent to others

A report in The Hindustan Times stated that the man was identified as Murugesan from Pennakarat and he was arrested and fined Rs 10,000. The report also stated that a single male elephant had been walking along the road near Okanekal for a few days.

The video generated mixed reactions from Twitter users, with some praising police officials for arresting the man while others were left confused over why such as step was taken.

"Well done. People should not get into misadventures with wild animals for the sake of publicity," a user wrote.

"Excellent. Message should be loud and clear. Avoid man-animal conflict," another user wrote.

"Which section is violated for simply folding hand and praying? Rampant misuse of law! @PMOIndia @moefcc," another user wrote.

"I dont see this as anything to call it well done!," another wrote.

