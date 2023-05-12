English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Video: Man blocks elephant’s path by standing on road in Tamil Nadu, arrested

    The video generated mixed reactions from Twitter users, with some praising police officials for arresting the man while others were left confused over why such as step was taken.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 12, 2023 / 04:44 PM IST
    Dharmapuri

    In the video posted on Twitter, the man can be seen raising his hands aloft with the elephant behind him. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video posted by twitter.com/ @supriyasahuias).

    A man in Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu was arrested after he was caught on camera trying to prevent an elephant from walking on to the road.


    In the video posted on Twitter, the man can be seen raising his hands aloft seeing which the elephant first tried to move away before smashing the plants in front in a bid to enter the road.


    A report in The Hindustan Times stated that the man was identified as Murugesan from Pennakarat and he was arrested and fined Rs 10,000. The report also stated that a single male elephant had been walking along the road near Okanekal for a few days.

    The video generated mixed reactions from Twitter users, with some praising police officials for arresting the man while others were left confused over why such as step was taken.

    "Well done. People should not get into misadventures with wild animals for the sake of publicity," a user wrote.

    Related stories

    "Excellent. Message should be loud and clear. Avoid man-animal conflict," another user wrote.

    "Which section is violated for simply folding hand and praying? Rampant misuse of law! @PMOIndia @moefcc," another user wrote.

    "I dont see this as anything to call it well done!," another wrote.

    Also read: Assam man whips wild elephants with cane, arrested after narrow escape

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Dharmapuri #elephant #Tamil Nadu
    first published: May 12, 2023 04:01 pm