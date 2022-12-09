Assam man whips wild elephants with cane, arrested after narrow escape

A man in Assam has landed in police custody after teasing wild elephants

A young man in Assam has landed in police custody after he was filmed caning wild elephants. Ajoy Goud was seen whipping a herd of enraged elephants in the Doboka forest area of the state.

Footage shows Goud using a cane to beat one elephant about its legs. The animal quietly moves away and Goud then proceeds to cane other elephants in the herd. He continues doing so until one of the enraged elephants chases him away.

Bizarrely enough, he continues using his cane even while being chased, and runs right back towards the elephant after a few seconds.

Goud’s stunt has landed him in hot water. The forest department of Golaghat district in Upper Assam noted that not only did he stand dangerously close to the wild elephants, he also whipped and teased them with a cane.

Police arrested Goud after footage of his dangerous act emerged.

Man-elephant conflict is a serious problem in Assam, which has the second highest elephant population in India. Locals are typically advised to maintain their distance from the wild animals that often wander into residential areas in search of food and destroy crops. According to government data, over 800 people have lost their lives to human-elephant conflict in the last 10 years.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had expressed his concerns over the issue of man-animal conflict recently. Last year, he had also announced low voltage electric fencing would be erected to put an end to man-elephant conflict in Mariani.