He appeared for job interview in friend's clothes, borrowed laptop. And then...

The interview was being taken over a video call. (Representational image)

Entrepreneur Vishal Bhardwaj was interviewing candidates for an internship when he came across a young man from Jharkhand who stood out. The interview was over a video call and the candidate was "well dressed in a jacket and a tie" which, Bhardwaj said, was not the case with others.

Sharing his experience in a LinkedIn post, Bhardwaj added, "We talked for some time and we discussed his experience in life so far. He told me how, despite so many struggles, his parents supported his education." The entrepreneur was already pleased with how the interview was shaping up but what the young man said next won his heart.

"He honestly told me that the suit he was wearing belonged to one of his friends and even the laptop belonged to another friend. He told me that his friends are waiting in another room and they helped him prepare for the interview. They even made the background look more professional with fake curtains and flowers," Bhardwaj shared.

Then, he asked for the friends to be included in the call and after talking to them for a while Bhardwaj announced that the candidate was selected. "The happiness of the friends' was more than the candidate's family members," he noted.

"He is yet to earn a lot of money, but he has already earned the best wealth — friends. He is already rich and I am sure, he will be wealthy soon. People like him and friends like those are the real wealth," the entrepreneur said.

And, to sweeten the deal even further, Bhardwaj announced that his company would be sending customised suits for the candidate and three of his friends. "I can't wait to see them dressed up together," he added.

The post shared on LinkedIn has gathered many positive reactions with several sharing tales of how they stay connected to their college friends.

Manoj SN, principal consultant with International Moving - MSN Mobility Services in Bengaluru, said that he was still connected to his school friends of the 1983 batch via WhatsApp. "All the friends are spread far and wide but we stay connected via a WhatsApp group," he said.

Maniar Pinakin, planning engineer and coordinator at CORRTECH Energy Ltd in Jamnagar, commented, "Nice gesture and of course after reading your company's work culture, I wish if I were part of your organization."