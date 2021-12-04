CEO finds out his employee is interviewing at another firm. He calls up the possible new boss and...

The employee was taken aback when he found out what his boss had done. (File photo)

When Jerry Meyer, CEO of Fiscal Care Services, a New Jersey-based firm found out that one of his employees had gone for an interview at another company, he called up the possible new employer. "I encouraged him to hire this employee," Meyer wrote in a LinkedIn post which went viral.

He told the potential employer that the candidate is an excellent employee" and the company "would benefit from hiring him."

When the employee found out, he was taken aback. "Why are you doing this?" he asked. Meyer responded, "I’m no saint, and I’m not crazy. I did it because this particular employee had maxed out at our company. I could not provide him with the opportunity he was looking for to progress in his career.” Meyer empathized, “There are few things that damage a person’s morale more than coming to work day after day, feeling that you are trapped in a job.” Staying would have kept his employee in “golden handcuffs.”

Explaining his interview process in the Linkedin post, Meyer said, “I always tell them that if they max out, I will help them find a new job and push them out the door.“ He finds this policy benefits both the company and employee."

Although the post received over six million views, the response from LinkedIn members was not too encouraging, with several calling the act a violation of privacy.

“Interesting to think about how Jerry Meyer got wind of it, and why you didn’t discuss it with the employee before doing it? Was this knowledge that he had maxed out at the company shared? Emotional intelligence tells us to engage with employees. I don’t have all the facts, but it seems this was a great opportunity to talk,” commented Demetra Fisher, Immigration Paralegal.

"If I was the potential employer I'd be suspicious. Sounds like you're trying to get rid of him," wrote Benjamin Gardiner, a copywriter.

Senior IT specialist Sarah M responded, "Total violation of privacy. Should have approached the employee first to see why they were leaving and if there was anything you can do for them (like give a reference). Instead you heard gossip (“wind”) and made a phone call behind his back. Idk all the facts in this scenario but, this could damage the employees' negotiations with the other company."

"Wow, that is super weird and inappropriate of you. Lol, why would you do this? It could have completely screwed up this employee's chances of getting hired. Good god, learn some boundaries. It's your employees' rights to interview somewhere else. Don't get involved. Luckily it looks like it worked out fine in this case, but you should not be doing stuff like this," wrote social media manager Ben Silverman.

"This is a post to test which manager/HR is worth their salt and which ones are not, is it? I am mind-blown by the people who agreed or cheered this post. There is a privacy violation, possibly being interpreted by the new employer as a negative towards the employee, and loss of bargaining power in salary negotiations," commented Rui Ignatov of Sunnyvale, California.