Madonna spotted walking on NYC street days after health scare: report

Madonna was seen walking in New York City's Upper East Side neighbourhood. (Image credit: @MadonnaAccess/Twitter)

Iconic pop singer Madonna, who was rushed to a hospital in New York City late last month after she was found unresponsive, was spotted taking a stroll in a Manhattan neighbourhood with a friend days after her discharge, the New York Post’s Page Six reported. A TikTok too posted pictures of the "Material Girl" singer on the streets. The music superstar was ill with a "serious bacterial infection" that landed her in an intensive care unit (ICU).

Last week, TMZ had reported that Madonna, 64, was “still too sick to even get out of her bed” and was vomiting uncontrollably since being back at her New York City apartment.

During her walk in the Upper East Side neighbourhood, Madonna, who was in a pair of giant sunglasses, a wide-brimmed hat and Nike sneakers, leaned on a lamppost as she waited to cross a street, Page Six reported.

Her assistant was with her when she collapsed, following which the vomiting began, TMZ had reported.

A family member of the singer told Daily Mail they were unsure if Madonna would pull through and were worried about losing her.

“For the past couple of days, no one really knew which direction this was going to turn, and her family was preparing for the worst,” the family member said. “That is why it was kept a secret since Saturday.”

“Everyone believed that we may lose her and that has been the reality of the situation,” the relative, who has not been named, added.

The popstar had also been battling a low-grade fever for a month, prior to her collapsing, TMZ had reported earlier.

Following the health emergency 10 days ago, Madonna’s massive global tour paying homage to her more than four-decade long career has been postponed until further notice her long-time manager Guy Oseary said.

The 35-city tour, named “Celebrations”, was due to start July 15 in Vancouver, Canada, with stops in US cities including Detroit, Chicago, Miami and New York, where her storied rise to superstardom began.

Some of Madonna's Hot 100 hits include “Vogue,” “Music,” “Crazy For You,” “Like a Virgin,” “Like a Prayer,” “Justify My Love,” “Live to Tell” and “Papa Don't Preach.”