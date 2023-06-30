Madonna 'still too sick, vomiting uncontrollably' after hospital stay: report

Madonna is delaying her 84-date tour due to start on July 15.

Iconic pop singer Madonna, who was rushed to a hospital in New York City last Saturday after she was found unresponsive, is back home. The music superstar, 64, was ill with a "serious bacterial infection" that landed her in an intensive care unit (ICU).

Madonna, however, is “still too sick to even get out of her bed” and has been vomiting uncontrollably since being back at her New York City apartment, TMZ reported, quoting sources.

Her assistant was with her when she collapsed last Saturday, following which the vomiting began, TMZ reported.

A family member of the “Papa Don’t Preach” singer told Daily Mail they were unsure if Madonna would pull through and were worried about losing her.

“For the past couple of days, no one really knew which direction this was going to turn, and her family was preparing for the worst,” the family member said. “That is why it was kept a secret since Saturday.”

“Everyone believed that we may lose her and that has been the reality of the situation,” the relative, who has not been named, added.

The popstar had also been battling a low-grade fever for a month, prior to her collapsing, TMZ had reported earlier.

Following the health emergency, her massive global tour paying homage to her more than four-decade long career has been postponed until further notice her long-time manager Guy Oseary said.

The 35-city tour, named “Celebrations”, was due to start July 15 in Vancouver, Canada, with stops in US cities including Detroit, Chicago, Miami and New York, where her storied rise to superstardom began.

Some of Madonna's Hot 100 hits include “Vogue,” “Music,” “Crazy For You,” “Like a Virgin,” “Like a Prayer,” “Justify My Love,” “Live to Tell” and “Papa Don't Preach.”