mAadhaar: Know How to Download M-Aadhaar APP

You can use the mAadhaar mobile phone to avail of various services

Since the Aadhaar number was introduced by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), it has proven its worth, making life easier for many people. You need Aadhaar for many things like proving your identity, opening a bank account, filing income tax returns and so on. To make things easier for citizens, UIDAI has come up with mAadhaar, a mobile app through which you can avail of many Aadhaar services.

You can download mAadhaar from Google Play Store if you have an Android phone, or from the Apple App store if you have an iPhone. You can get mAadhaar in as many as 13 languages – including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. You can avail of 35 services like Download Aadhaar, Order Aadhaar Reprint, Status Check, Locate Aadhaar Kendra and so on.



Go to Google Play Store and download the mAadhaar app

Open the app and enter your registered mobile phone number that you submitted when you enrolled for Aadhaar.

You will get an OTP on your phone

Enter the OTP in the app

After that, you will have to create a password for the app

Thereafter, enter your Aadhaar number

You will get an OTP on your phone

The OTP will be auto-filled, and you’re all set to avail of Aadhaar services through your mobile phone





The electronic version of your Aadhaar card is available on the app, which can be used as an identity proof to board trains and planes

You can use mAadhaar to download an Aadhaar card or order a reprint

The address on the Aadhaar card can also be changed through this app

It’s possible to lock or unlock your biometrics to prevent misuse of your personal information

Another advantage of the Aadhaar app is that you can use it to share your eKYC, or electronic Know Your Client, which is used by banks and other organisations as proof of your identity. You can share the eKYC using the various options given, like Gmail, Skype, Bluetooth and SHAREit.

The Aadhaar app allows you to verify your registered mobile number and email ID

If you need an address validation letter, you can use mAadhaar for the purpose

The mAadhaar app has a QR code reader that can be used to scan any Aadhaar card. You can get the name, mobile, date of birth, and other details by scanning the QR code



FAQs on mAadhaar



Can I have an Aadhaar profile on more than one mobile phone?





How many profiles can I add in my mAadhaar app?





I don’t have a registered phone number. Can I use mAadhar without the registered phone number?





What is TOTP?





How do I set the language on the mAadhaar app?



Everything you wanted to know about mAadhaar but were afraid to ask:No, you cannot your profile on more than one device. If you purchase a new phone and insert the SIM card in it, the profile on your older phone will be deleted and become inactive. So you will not be able to access your profile on the other device.You can add up to three profiles in your Aadhaar app, which will need to have the same mobile number. For example, if you and your family have the same mobile phone number registered in their Aadhaar numbers, you can add their profiles to the mAadhaar app.Unfortunately, no, since the OTP needed to operate the mAadhaar is sent only to the registered mobile phone number. If your number isn’t registered, you can always visit your nearest Aadhaar enrolment or update centre and get it done.One of the features of mAadhaar is TOTP or time-based one-time password. TOTP can be used to make changes in your profile. This is generated by an algorithm and is valid only for 30 seconds. One advantage of this is that you are not dependent on the mobile network, unlike the SMS-based OTP.

You can use any one of the 13 languages for your Aadhaar app. To do that, go to `More’ at the bottom right corner and select `Language’.