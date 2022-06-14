'Login kab ka hai?' Auto driver's quip in peak Bengaluru traffic amuses passenger

(Image: @klubworks/Twitter)

If you love memes, you have seen one on Bengaluru. Or you have read a bizarre story from the start-up capital of India that has convinced you that there are incidents that can only happen in Bengaluru.

On a mission to churn out memes and viral stories from the tech city, Twitter handle @peakbengaluru recently shared with us the latest nugget from the IT hub. And this time at the other end was the admin of the hilarious page itself.

On boarding an auto for work, the user had a request from the driver. He wanted to stop for CNG and the user obliged. Cue in the infamous Bengaluru traffic and the user decided to head straight to work. Then comes a quip from the driver that sent this interaction up on Twitter.

“Login kabka hai? (when do you have to log in?),” the driver asked when the user was the running late.

The post also had a photograph from the auto ride as the driver looks ahead on to the bustling traffic of the city.

Twitter loved the interaction with one user commenting that she too had the exact same experience a decade back when the driver asked her about “login” time.

Only in Bengaluru can the auto drivers can ask this question so confidently.